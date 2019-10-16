Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Castle has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $27,721.00 and $12.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00862854 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000153 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000993 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000600 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,372,601 coins and its circulating supply is 15,016,790 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.