Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 30th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $764.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.58. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.68.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

