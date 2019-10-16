Carpenter Technology Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.84 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.36. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 375,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

