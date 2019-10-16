Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.93 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Cryptohub and Indodax. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $996.33 million and $43.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020956 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004949 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.02185391 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000645 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Indodax, OKEx, Exmo, HitBTC, Huobi, ABCC, Bitbns, Coinnest, Coinbe, OTCBTC and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.