Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag bought 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

