Capital & Regional’s (CAL) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

LON CAL opened at GBX 20.85 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.70 ($0.56). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.68. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

