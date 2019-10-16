Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.00. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 192,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

