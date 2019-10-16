Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Insider Acquires C$15,453.00 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,453.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,783,644.26.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cantex Mine Development alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,400.00.

CVE CD opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.08. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 million and a PE ratio of -25.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.