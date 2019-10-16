Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEED. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$100.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$77.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE WEED traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.02. 1,499,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,064. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$25.19 and a 52 week high of C$70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.89.

In other Canopy Growth news, Senior Officer Ru Wadasinghe sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$1,176,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,176,023.52.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

