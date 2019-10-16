Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial set a $328.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.