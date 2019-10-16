Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial set a $328.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.93.
Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $247.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.