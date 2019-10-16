Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. NiSource makes up approximately 1.0% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 2,080.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,988.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $357,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. ValuEngine cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.48.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 102,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,414. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

