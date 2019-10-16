Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $958,000 in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $108,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,943. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECD. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of TECD traded up $15.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 75,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,305. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $112.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.