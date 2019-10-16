Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 14,478 Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $123,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,606 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

NYSE LPT traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.