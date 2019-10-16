Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 508,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,054,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.93. 225,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock worth $86,961,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

