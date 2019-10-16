Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 24,470 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,378. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

