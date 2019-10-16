Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 20,653 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.12% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $40,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Song Min Lee acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,403.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. 189,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,859. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $561.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $764.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

