Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,494,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,710. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $354,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,516 and have sold 39,510 shares valued at $910,953. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

