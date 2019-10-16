Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 204.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,458,000 after buying an additional 691,328 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $458,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on shares of AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,466. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

