Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 88,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 44,405 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $431,000.

Shares of EWU stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,799,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,799. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

