Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $213,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $53,915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 545.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,504,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 147.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,132 shares in the company, valued at $109,060,960.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,432,845 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,136.29. 1,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,001. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,216.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,164.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,095.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.