Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,249.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,349. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $861.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,211.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,174.77. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.