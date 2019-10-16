Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cummins by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Landmark Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.25. 112,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

