Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,075 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMY. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 14,762,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after buying an additional 1,487,028 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,468,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 40.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,129,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 354,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,368,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMY opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

