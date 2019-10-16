Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 585,132 Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 97.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585,132 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 530,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,575 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 40.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 271,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 257,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 93,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

AEG stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.31.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

