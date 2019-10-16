Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,624 Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Timkensteel by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timkensteel by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

TMST opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Timkensteel Corp has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $261.28 million, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Timkensteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMST. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Kristopher R. Westbrooks purchased 7,350 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,877.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,387.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,678.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $372,140. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.