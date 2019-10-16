Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $183,000 in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of GBDC opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

