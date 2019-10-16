California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 8.5%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.10, 2,427,020 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,580,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America raised their price objective on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $392.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in California Resources by 232.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 1,590.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

