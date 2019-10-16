CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.99.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

