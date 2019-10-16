CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

CalAmp stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 297,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $346.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.