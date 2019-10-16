Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Cadiz has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cadiz by 23.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cadiz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cadiz by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.