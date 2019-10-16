Burst (BURST) Achieves Market Cap of $7.63 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex and C-CEX. During the last week, Burst has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $40,751.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,066,154,258 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

