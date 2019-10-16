Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,792 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $119,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $78,231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 175.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,163,000 after acquiring an additional 389,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 166.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,508,000 after acquiring an additional 343,342 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $210.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $170,187.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,528.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Kingsbury sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,143.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,676 shares of company stock worth $20,135,128 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BURL traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.23 and a 200-day moving average of $175.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $209.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

