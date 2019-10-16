Buggyra Coin Zero (BCZERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.64 Million

Buggyra Coin Zero (CURRENCY:BCZERO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Buggyra Coin Zero has a market cap of $36.64 million and $24,168.00 worth of Buggyra Coin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Buggyra Coin Zero has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Buggyra Coin Zero token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00221506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.01077638 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00087093 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Buggyra Coin Zero

Buggyra Coin Zero’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,010,775,988 tokens. Buggyra Coin Zero’s official website is buggyracoinzero.com

Buying and Selling Buggyra Coin Zero

Buggyra Coin Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Buggyra Coin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Buggyra Coin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Buggyra Coin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

