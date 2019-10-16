Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bruker's strong uptrend in constant-currency revenues is encouraging for the company over the past few quarters. Also, improvement in gross and operating margins buoys optimism in the stock. The company recorded year-over-year revenue growth across all geographies in the last-reported quarter. The company’s strategic acquisition activities also raise optimism. Further, we are upbeat about its current focus on product development through higher R&D investment. The company put up a positive performance with earnings and revenues beating their respective consensus mark in the second quarter. On the flip side, a competitive landscape and macroeconomic woes are persistent challenges to the company. In the past three months, shares of Bruker Corporation have underperformed its industry.”

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $2,023,592.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,220.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338 shares in the company, valued at $57,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bruker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bruker by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bruker by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

