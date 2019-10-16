BRP Group Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (BRP)

BRP Group (BRP) is planning to raise $246 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 16,400,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, BRP Group generated $102.3 million in revenue and $4.4 million in net income. BRP Group has a market-cap of $893.8 million.

J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities, Raymond James and Keefe Bruyette & Woods (A Stifel Company) were co-managers.

BRP Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive organic and inorganic growth. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits. Our growth plan includes increased geographic representation across the U.S., expanded client value propositions and new lines of insurance to meet the needs of evolving lifestyles, business risks and healthcare funding. “.

BRP Group was founded in 2019 and has 1545 employees. The company is located at 4010 W. Boy Scout Blvd., Suite 200, Tampa, FL, 33607, US and can be reached via phone at (866) 279-0698 or on the web at http://www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

