Brokers Set Expectations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of RARX opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.34. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,061,000 after purchasing an additional 886,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after buying an additional 253,966 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 677,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 670,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 75,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,505.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $267,629.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,595 shares of company stock valued at $799,430. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

