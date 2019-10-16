Brokers Set Expectations for Celgene Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELG)

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) – Analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celgene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.50. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Celgene’s FY2022 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CELG. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $100.95 on Monday. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

