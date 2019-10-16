Brokers Set Expectations for Biogen Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $32.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $32.94 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.09.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $226.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,563 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,717,000 after acquiring an additional 851,263 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,141,000 after acquiring an additional 647,141 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

