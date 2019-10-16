Brokers Issue Forecasts for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE:WRI opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

