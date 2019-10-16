Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.22). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The business’s revenue was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $60.00 target price on Tilray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Tilray has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $178.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $7,031,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $665,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.