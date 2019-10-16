Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy Partners LP’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CQP opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 241.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

