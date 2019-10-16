Brokerages Set Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) PT at $121.00

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

TSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of Total System Services stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. Total System Services has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $142.30. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.93.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total System Services will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Total System Services news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 12,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $1,766,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,848,102.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,587 shares of company stock worth $27,376,564. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Total System Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,342,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,624,000 after buying an additional 195,217 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Total System Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 184,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,084,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Total System Services by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

