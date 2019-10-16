Brokerages Set NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Target Price at $15.64

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

