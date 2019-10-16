Brokerages Set Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Target Price at €7.13

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.01 ($8.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KCO shares. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR KCO traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €4.93 ($5.73). 1,548,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a market cap of $491.97 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.46. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of €9.72 ($11.30).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.