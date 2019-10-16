Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) PT at $18.50

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 29,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.86. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.74 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

