Brokerages Set International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Price Target at $45.78

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 154,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in International Paper by 138.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $446,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in International Paper by 218.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.