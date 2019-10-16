Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT at €92.30

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.30 ($107.32).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEN3 shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded up €0.44 ($0.51) during trading on Friday, hitting €93.20 ($108.37). 221,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.62.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.