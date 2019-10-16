Brokerages Set Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $46.50

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $996,670.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock worth $3,242,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of ENTG opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

