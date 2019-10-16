Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Target Price at $6.01

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.01.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,770,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 59.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,155,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after buying an additional 4,518,849 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2,237.1% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 3,163,300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 143.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,945,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 1,734,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG opened at $3.88 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

