Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Price Target at $75.44

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

OTCMKTS BAMXF traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $28.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.87%. Analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.